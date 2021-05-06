Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000.

MDYG opened at $77.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

