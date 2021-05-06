Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000.

MDYG opened at $77.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit