Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $750.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

