Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.