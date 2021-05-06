Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit