CIBC Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$47.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.64.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.84. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit