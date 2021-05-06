CIBC Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.64.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.84. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

