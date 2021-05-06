CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $28.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 68,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Ero Copper has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $22.04.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

