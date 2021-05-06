CIBC Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

TSE CMMC opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,311.60. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,010 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

