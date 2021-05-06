Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

