Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 670,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

