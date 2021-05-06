Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 6,509.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Snap by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

