Citigroup Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $49.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

