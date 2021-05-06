Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.200 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.55.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

