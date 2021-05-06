City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

