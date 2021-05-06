Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

