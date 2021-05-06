ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
EMO stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
