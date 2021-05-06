ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

EMO stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.