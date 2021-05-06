Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,850,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,113. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

