CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CME. Argus lowered CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

