Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,696,250.00 in Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
COCP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 37,889,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,743. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.