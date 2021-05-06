Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,696,250.00 in Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

COCP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 37,889,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,743. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

