Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $213.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the highest is $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 173.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

