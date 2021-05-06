Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

