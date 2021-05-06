Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.