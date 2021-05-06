Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

