Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,704 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,633. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.