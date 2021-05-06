Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

COLL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 262,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

