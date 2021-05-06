Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

