Colliers Securities Comments on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $209.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fortinet by 247.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

