Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

