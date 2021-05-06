Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

May 6th, 2021

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

