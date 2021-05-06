Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $328.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $240.29 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

