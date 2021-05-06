Comerica Bank Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Swedbank grew its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

