Comerica Bank Has $12.34 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.79 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

