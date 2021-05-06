Comerica Bank Has $12.34 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.79 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

