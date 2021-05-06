Comerica Bank Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

