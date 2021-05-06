Comerica Bank Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

