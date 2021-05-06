Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colfax were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -849.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

