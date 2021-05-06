Comerica Bank Purchases 5,710 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.33% of AAON worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 in the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

