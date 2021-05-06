Comerica Bank Purchases 6,689 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.31.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $200.49 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

