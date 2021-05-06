Comerica Bank Sells 3,795 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

AMP stock opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

