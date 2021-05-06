Comerica Bank Sells 9,362 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.48 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

