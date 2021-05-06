Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz Sells 800 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 1,500,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

