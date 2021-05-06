Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Commerce Bancshares worth $35,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,699 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 2,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,886. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

