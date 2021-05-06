Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.10. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 2,373,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,821. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

