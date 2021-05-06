Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of BVN opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

