Comparing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fulton Financial and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 2 3 3 0 2.13

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.27%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fulton Financial pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.69 $226.34 million $1.39 12.39 Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.93 $2.30 billion $0.75 9.52

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.