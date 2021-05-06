Comparing Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Model N and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $161.06 million 8.26 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -210.89 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -8.48% -6.16% -2.32% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Model N has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Model N beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; and Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs. In addition, the company offers Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims; and Configure Price Quote, which streamlines the quote to contract process by enabling the configuration of complex services, bundles, and solutions into a single interface; and Contract Lifecycle Management that enables users to create and manage contracts directly. Further, it provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

