Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,207. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

