Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown Sells 11,000 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

