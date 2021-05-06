Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown Sells 11,000 Shares

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit