Concentrum Wealth Management Invests $350,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,069. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

