Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conformis updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,745,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

