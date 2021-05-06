Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

