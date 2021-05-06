Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,113 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

