Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Separately, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 13,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,777. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

